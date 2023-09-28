Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR-UN-T)

Between Sept. 7-25, chair of the board Kap Dilawri invested over $1 million in units of this REIT. He acquired a total of 101,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $10.37, after which this specific account held 202,000 units.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 6.7 cents per unit, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 8 per cent.

**

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T)

Between Sept. 14-18, president and chief executive officer Brian Hannasch exercised his options, receiving a total of 295,145 shares at a cost per share of $17.25, and sold 295,145 shares at an average price per share of approximately $73.72 with 887,922 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $16 million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On Sept. 12 and 13, director Richard Fortin sold a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $72.50 for two accounts, after which one account held 7,577,472 shares and a different account held 370,600 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $14 million, not including commission charges.

Mr. Fortin is a co-founder of Couche-Tard and is the company’s former chief financial officer.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Between Sept. 6-13, director Steve Laut divested a total of 20,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $87.53, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,226,584 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.8 million, excluding trading fees.

Previously, president Tim McKay exercised his options on Sept. 8, receiving 40,000 shares at a cost per share of $35.27, and sold 40,000 shares at a price per share of $89.9467 with 1,199,195 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $2.1 million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T)

On Sept. 11, director – projects Zenon Wozniak sold 19,111 shares at a price per share of $35.17 leaving 105,411 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled more than $672,000, excluding trading fees.

