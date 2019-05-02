Thursday’s Insider Report: Chair invests $20-million in this large-cap dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)
On April 26, Keith MacPhail, who sits on the board of directors, bought 14,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.46, raising his portfolio’s holdings to 172,000 shares.
Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T)
In April, the share price dipped below the $70-level after the company reported disappointing first-quarter earnings results.
On April 26, chair of the board Edward Rogers invested over $20-million in shares of the company. He purchased 297,000 shares at a cost per share of $67.6028 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (E.S. Rogers Enterprises Inc.), increasing the account’s holdings to 895,000 shares.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)
Between April 23 and April 26, chief medical officer Neil Solomons exercised his options at a price per share of $4.25 and sold the corresponding number of shares received (44,733) at an average price per share of approximately $8.46, leaving 297,999 shares in his account. Net proceeds (not including brokerage fees) totaled roughly $188,000.
Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR-T)
Between April 23 and April 26, director and co-founder Robert Archer (the company’s president and chief executive officer between 2004 and 2017) completed relatively minor trades. He sold a total of 60,600 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.13, trimming his account’s holdings to 1,210,234 shares. Gross proceeds from these sales totaled over $68,000.