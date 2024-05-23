Thursday’s Insider Report: Chair unloads $1.5-million from this tech stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

The following four stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T)

On May 17, vice-president of corporate development Dale Mah exercised his options, receiving 112,800 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $3.01, and sold 112,800 shares at a price per share of $5.2151. Net proceeds exceeded $248,000, not including any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this particular account did not hold any shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FVI-T)

On May 17, senior vice-president of technical services Eric Chapman divested 22,195 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.75, leaving 150,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds exceeded $172,000, excluding trading fees.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On May 16, chair of the board Ian Giffen sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $155.42, after which 25,500 shares remained in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.5 million, excluding commission charges.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)

On May 15, vice-president of marketing Terry Hergott sold 30,000 shares at a price per share of $16.37 with 32,046 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $491,000, excluding trading fees.

