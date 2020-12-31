Thursday’s Insider Report: Chairman cashes out $200,000 from this high-yielding stock trading just below a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)
On Dec. 21, chairman of the board George Milne purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $13.1038. The cost of this purchase exceeded U.S. $262,000, excluding commission charges.
Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX-T)
On Dec. 17, president Ryan McIntyre invested U.S. $103,000 in shares of Maverix. He bought 20,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $5.15.
On Dec. 15, chief executive officer Dan O’Flaherty invested Cdn. $125,000 in shares of Maverix. He acquired 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 3,200,517 shares.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Cameco Corporation (CCO-T)
On Dec. 16, Scott McHardy, vice-president – exploration, exercised his options, receiving 18,400 shares at a cost per share of $11.32, and sold 18,400 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.15. Net proceeds exceeded $107,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Roxgold Inc. (ROXG-T)
On Dec. 17, chief operating officer Paul Criddle exercised his options, receiving 300,000 shares at a cost per share of 69 cents, and sold 300,000 shares at a price per share of $1.7633. Net proceeds totaled nearly $322,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T)
On Dec. 14, chairman of the board Sanford Riley divested 5,800 shares at a price per share of $34.72. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $201,000, excluding trading fees.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 36 cents per share or $1.44 per share yearly, equating to a current yield of over 4 per cent.
A few months ago, the share price closed at a record high - just under $37.
