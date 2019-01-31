Thursday’s Insider Report: Chairman dumps this blue-chip stock, cashing out over US$700,000

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Québecor Inc. (QBR.B-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Jan. 25, director Chantal Bélanger bought 1,000 shares at a price per share of $30.45, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this purchase was over $30,000.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T)

On Jan. 28, Mona Jasinski, executive vice-president – people and culture, invested over $88,000 in shares of the company. She acquired 2,830 shares at a cost per share of $31.1338, lifting her account’s holdings to 33,771 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Jan. 25, chairman of the board of directors Andrew Reardon sold 3,578 shares at a price per share of US$204.76, leaving 151 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$732,000.

IAMGOLD Corp. (IMG-T)

On Jan. 24, chief operating officer Gord Stothart exercised his rights, receiving 105,000 shares, and sold 56,207 shares at a price per share of $3.83 with 229,655 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $215,000.