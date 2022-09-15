Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T)

On Sept. 2, chair of the board of directors Adam Lundin invested over $1-million in shares of Lundin Mining. He purchased 150,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.7522, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 529,250 shares.

On Sept. 1, senior vice-president and chief financial officer Teitur Poulsen acquired 60,000 shares at a price per share of $6.6435, initiation at position in this particular account. The cost of this purchase totaled nearly $400,000, excluding commission charges.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share or 36 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 5 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On Sept. 6, Chris Seasons bought 3,550 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $42.19 for an account in which he has control or direction over, after which this specific account held 6,075 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled roughly $150,000, excluding commission charges.

In July, Mr. Seasons was appointed to the company’s board of directors.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD-T)

On Sept. 12, co-founder and director Jacques D’Amours sold a total of 10,110 shares at an average price per share of roughly $59.77 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Fondation D’Amours), trimming this specific account’s holdings to 1,045,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $604,000, excluding trading fees.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On Sept. 8, executive vice-president, general counsel and secretary Patrick Shea sold 7,000 shares at a price per share of US$145.258, reducing this particular account’s position to 12,813 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$1-million, not including commission charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.