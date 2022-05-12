Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T)

On May 2 and 3, chair of the board of directors Keith MacPhail invested over $1-million in shares of Cenovus. He acquired a total of 45,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $23.78 for two accounts, after which one account held 426,000 shares and the other account held 235,000 shares.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 19 analysts with an average one-year target price of $27.37.

PrairieSky Royalties Ltd. (PSK-T)

Between April 25 and May 9, president and chief executive officer Andrew Phillips bought a total of 14,400 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $17.65, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 655,204 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $254,000.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T)

On May 3, president of the company’s Connectivity and Cloud Solutions business Jason Phillips divested 40,000 shares at a price per share of US$11.72, reducing this particular account’s position to 115,792 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$468,000, not including trading fees.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T)

Between May 5-8, chief financial officer Eric Toews sold a total of 220,242 shares at an average price per share of approximately $20.75, leaving 15,954 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over 4.5-million, excluding commission charges.

On May 5, Dave Granger, vice-president of human resources, exercised his options, receiving 24,500 shares at a cost per share of $4.57, and sold 24,500 shares at a price per share of $22.16, after which this specific account held 62,144 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $430,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.