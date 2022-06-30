Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T)

Between June 17-23, senior vice-president of eastern operations Eric Larouche bought a total of 4,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $25.05, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 10,000 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $100,000.

On June 17, president, chief executive officer and director Ian Fillinger invested over $100,000 in shares of Interfor. He acquired 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $25.138, increasing this particular account’s position to 64,770 shares.

Sprott Inc. (SII-T)

On June 16, president Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $36.1559, after which this particular account held 1,196,003 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $361,000.

Stingray Group Inc. (RAY-A-T)

Between June 9-23, chairman Mark Pathy invested over $2.5-million in shares of Stingray. He acquired a total of 463,800 shares at an average price per share of roughly $5.55 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Mavrik Corp), raising this specific account’s position to 5,004,434 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share or 30 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of over 5 per cent.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)

On June 15, chief financial officer Richard Dufresne exercised his options, receiving 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $58, and sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of $112.5544 shares, leaving 5,884 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $272,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

