Thursday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests nearly $1-million in this soaring REIT

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (MI-UN-T)
On Aug. 22, executive chairman of the board of trustees and Minto’s former chief executive officer Roger Greenberg invested nearly $1-million in units of the REIT. He acquired 43,450 units at a cost per unit of $22.9998, initiating a portfolio position.
On Wed., the unit price closed at a record high. Year-to-date, the unit price is up 25 per cent.
The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 3.67 cents per unit or approximately 44 cents per unit yearly. This equates to a current yield of 1.9 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)
On Aug. 22, Kate Chisholm, senior vice-president, chief legal and sustainability officer, exercised her options, receiving 16,757 shares at a cost per share of $21.76, and sold 16,757 shares at an average price per share of approximately $30.91, leaving 15,896 shares in her account. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, totaled over $153,000.
Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)
On Aug. 22 and Aug. 23, senior vice-president and chief risk officer Martin Beaulieu divested a total of 7,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $126.90, leaving 13,145 shares in his account. Gross proceeds from the sales totaled over $1-million.
Between Aug. 20 and Aug. 22, vice chair Mark Tullis sold a total of 6,300 shares at an average price per share of approximately $126.19, trimming his portfolio’s holdings to 40,248 shares. Gross proceeds exceeded $794,000.
Keyera Corp. (KEY-T)
Between Aug. 19 and Aug. 22, chair and the company’s former chief executive officer Jim Bertram sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $32.85, reducing his account balance to 819,400 shares. Gross proceeds from the sales exceeded $3.2-million.