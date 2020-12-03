 Skip to main content

Thursday’s Insider Report: Chairman invests nearly $700,000 in this stock that’s up 40% in 2020

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

Last month, chairman David Williams invested nearly $700,000 in this consumer stock.

On Nov. 24, Mr. Williams bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of $32.84 for an account in which he has control or direction over. The cost of this purchase totaled over $328,000.

Previously, we reported that Mr. Williams invested over $366,000 in shares of Jamieson Wellness on Nov. 12. He acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.6835.

Year-to-date, the share price has rallied roughly 40 per cent.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSL-T)

On Nov. 30, Peter Morris Bull, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased 65,800 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.47 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Arbutus Distributors Ltd.). The cost of this investment exceeded $162,000.

Between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26, executive chairman Amar Doman invested approximately $85,000 in shares of Tree Island Steel. He acquired 35,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.37 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Futura Corporation), increasing this particular account’s position to 9,527,050 shares.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Air Canada (AC-T)

On Nov. 25, vice-president and controller Chris Isford exercised his options, receiving 17,661 shares at a cost per share of $5.39, and sold 17,661 shares at a price per share of $23.50. Net proceeds exceeded $319,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)

On Nov. 24, John Moran, executive vice-president – manufacturing and supply chain, exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.7879, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $50. Net proceeds exceeded $1.2-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

On Nov. 23, chief marketing officer Penny Brook exercised her options, receiving 14,814 shares at a cost per share of $4.6159, and sold 14,814 shares at a price per share of $45.5153. Net proceeds totaled over $605,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

