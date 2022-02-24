Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)

On Feb. 17, chairman of the board of trustees Ronnie Rutman invested over $1.3 million in units of H&R. He acquired a total of 104,281 units for five accounts at an average cost per unit of approximately $13.00.

Management has been active in its share buyback program. On the fourth-quarter earnings call held on Feb. 15, president and chief executive officer Tom Hofstedter stated, “In 2022, we plan to continue allocating capital diligently starting with the utilization of our NCIB (normal course issuer bid), buying back 4.2 million H&R units to date for $55 million at a weighted average cost of $13, representing a 27 per cent discount to our net asset value (NAV) per unit of $17.70. We plan to continue to buyback units if the significant discount persists.”

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 4.33 cents per unit or 52 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 4 per cent.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

On Feb. 15, president and chief operating officer of North America Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares at a price per share of $30.33, increasing this particular account’s position to 42,100 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $251,000.

Supremex Inc. (SXP-T)

Between Feb. 11-14, George Christopoulos, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 30,000 shares at a price per share of $3.29 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1000068462 Ontario Limited), after which this particular account held 2,430,954 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled just under $99,000.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On Feb. 14, chairman, president and chief executive officer Alain Bédard exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $24.93, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $136.50 with 4,191,111 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.7-million, not including any associated transaction fees.

