Thursday's Insider Report: Chairman invests over $1.2-million in this dividend stock

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)

On Sept. 5, Grant Billing, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $202,000 in shares the company. He purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $40.50, increasing his account’s holdings to 30,000 shares.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE-UN-T)

Between Aug. 26 and Sept. 4, ex-officio board member Douglas Muzyka purchased a total of 18,400 units at an average cost per unit of approximately U.S.$7.91, raising his portfolio’s position to 25,400 units. The cost of these investments exceeded U.S.$145,000.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (JWEL-T)

Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10, chairman David Williams acquired a total of 50,000 shares for two accounts at an average price per share of roughly $24.51 (30,000 shares in his personal trading account and 20,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over). The cost of these investments exceeded $1.2-million. After the purchases, his personal trading account held 150,000 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share, or 40 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.7 per cent.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Morguard Corp. (MRC-T)

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 6, vice chairman David King sold a total of 4,700 shares at an average price per share of approximately $198.57, trimming his account balance to 75,356 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled over $933,000.

