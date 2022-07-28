Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET-T)

Between July 18-22, chairman of the board Rod Maxwell invested over $435,000 in shares of Cathedral. He purchased a total of 734,836 shares at an average cost per share of approximately 59 cents for several accounts including his RRSP and TFSA. After these trades, his RRSP held 1,477,700 shares and his TSFA held 201,336 shares.

Year-to-date, the share price is up 66 per cent.

Firan Technology Group Corp. (FTG-T)

On July 19, Austin Cecil Beutel, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, bought 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.90, increasing this particular account’s position to 390,000 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled $380,000, excluding commission charges.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Marathon Gold Corp. (MOZ-T)

On July 22, Julian Kemp, who sits on the board of directors, sold 215,500 shares at an average price per share of roughly $1.41, after which this particular account held 156,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $304,000, excluding trading fees.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

On July 20 and 21, chief executive officer and director Eric Fier exercised his options, receiving a total of 45,000 shares at a cost per share of $1.88, and sold 45,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.48 with 1,010,075 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $252,000, not including any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.