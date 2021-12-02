Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)

In the midst of the heightened market volatility, the chairman of the board of trustees Ronnie Rutman stepped into the market and invested over $235,000 in units of H&R.

On Nov. 30, he acquired 15,000 units at a price per unit of $15.6934 for an account in which he has control or direction over (FEZ Financial Corp.), increasing this account’s holdings to 1,329,640 shares.

LifeWorks Inc. (LWRK-T)

On Nov. 17, Neil King, president of Integrated Health Solutions and executive vice-president of LifeWorks, invested over $100,000 in shares of LifeWorks. He acquired 3,750 shares at a cost per share of $26.79, after which this specific account held 5,275 shares.

**

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On Nov. 17, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of sales and marketing Mark Stoddart sold 18,730 shares at a price per share of $79.52 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this specific account’s holdings to 637,787 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.4-million, excluding commission charges.

Loblaw Co. Ltd. (L-T)

On Nov. 22-23, Richard Dufresne exercised his options, receiving a total of 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $53.41, and sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $97.74, leaving 5,884 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled just under $665,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Mr. Dufresne is the president and chief financial officer of George Weston Limited (WN-T). Loblaw is an operating segment of George Weston Limited (GWL). At the end of the third-quarter, GWL had a 52.6 per cent interest in Loblaw.

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T)

On Nov. 17, chairman and chief executive officer Rudi Fronk sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of US$20.31, leaving 1,195,000 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$2-million, not including commission fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.