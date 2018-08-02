 Skip to main content

Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

Several insiders have been buyers in the market.

On July 27, Lili Mance, vice-president – corporate secretary, accumulated 10,000 shares at a price per share of $2.26, doubling her account position to 20,000 shares.

On July 25, director André Gaumond purchased 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $2.159, increasing his account balance to 101,650 shares.

On July 19, Alix Drapack, vice-president – environment services and sustainable development, acquired 25,000 shares at a price per share of $2.10, raising her account balance to 30,000 shares.

Previously, we reported that Don Njegovan, vice-president – new business development, acquired 9,500 shares at a price per share of $2.11 on July 19, raising his account balance to 100,312 shares. On July 19, Amy Satov, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 16,575 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.10, increasing her account’s holdings to 18,900 shares.

The following three securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T)

Between July 27 and July 30, director Réal Plourde sold a total of 64,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $60.19 for two accounts. He has indirect ownership in both of these accounts.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)

On July 26, chief operating officer Mike Cory exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (25,504) at an average price per share of approximately $117.55, leaving 14,725 shares in his portfolio.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On July 30, Kevin Price, general counsel and corporate Ssecretary, sold 1,251 shares at an average price per share of approximately $89.82, trimming his portfolio’s position to 6,703 shares.

