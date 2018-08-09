Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Empire Company Ltd. (EMP.A-T)

On Aug. 3, chair James Dickson bought 2,500 shares at a cost per share of $26.1692 for an account in which he has control or direction over (SJD Management Ltd.), raising the account’s holdings to 13,350 shares.

Last month, we reported the following transactions:

On July 25, Doug Nathanson, senior vice-president, general counsel and secretary, acquired 2.450 shares at an average price per share of approximately $26.53, initiating a portfolio position.

President and chief executive officer Michael Medline purchased 9,400 shares at a price per share of $26.5041 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2436212 Ontario Limited) on July 12, increasing the account’s holdings to 27,200 shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T)

On August 2, Jeffery Yabuki, who sits on the board of directors, accumulated 300 shares at a price per share of U.S. $77.6967 for an account in which he has an indirect ownership (JWY Revocable Trust), increasing the account’s holdings to 3,800 shares. Since March, Mr. Yabuki has purchased 300 shares each month for this account.

SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN-T)

On August 3, Peter Luit, who sits on the board of trustees, purchased 5,000 units at a price per unit of $15.36, initiating a portfolio position.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)

On Aug. 2, chief financial officer Paul Jewer exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (5,000) at an average price per share of approximately $66.50, eliminating his account position.

On July 31, chief information officer Michael Cuddy exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (4,000), leaving 115,504 shares in his portfolio.

On July 31, David Malinauskas, president – CIMCO Refrigeration, exercised his options and sold the corresponding share count (1,600) at a price per share of $66.20 with just 70 shares remaining in his account.

On July 31, Randy Casson, president of Battlefield Equipment Rentals, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (10,000) at a price per share of $66.15, leaving 120,000 shares in his account.

Between July 26 and July 30, David Wetherald, vice-president - human resources and legal, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (20,200), eliminating his portfolio position.