Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-T)

On Aug. 10, David Smith, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 77,500 shares at a price per share of U.S. $3.39, initiating a portfolio position.

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG-T)

On Aug. 10, president and chief executive officer Brent Conway acquired 100,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $1.48, increasing his account’s holdings to 305,328 shares.

======

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Power Financial Corp. (PWF-T)

On Aug. 9, president and chief executive officer Jeffrey Orr exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of share (100,000) at an average price per share of approximately $31.05, leaving 400,000 shares in his portfolio.

=====

The following stock has mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA-T)

On Aug. 9, Christopher Burley, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $17.30, taking his portfolio’s holdings up to 40,000 shares.

Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 8, Barbara Munroe, executive vice-president, corporate services and general counsel, sold 6,500 shares at a price per share of $17.3003, reducing her account balance to 8,746 shares.