Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let's begin the report featuring stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Story continues below advertisement

High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF-T)

Last week, two Directors were buyers in the market.

On August 17, Rob Dexter purchased 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $6.70, lifting his portfolio’s holdings to 489,116 shares.

The previous day, Shelly Jamieson bought 3,600 shares at a price per share of $6.696, increasing her account balance to 8,161 shares.

======

The following three securities have had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On August 17, Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (11,334) at a price per share of $116.3878, leaving 13,750 shares in his portfolio.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T)

On August 21, Willard Yuill, who sits on the board of directors, sold 400,000 shares at a price per share of $27.0008 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Family Trust). The prior day, he sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of $27.1162 in this account. After these two transactions totaling over $13.5-million worth of stock sold, the account held 3,012,712 shares.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN-T)

On August 17, David Eddie, Senior Vice-President and Chief Accounting Officer, divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$80.06 with 36,320 shares remaining in his account.