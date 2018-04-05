Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let’s begin the report featuring three companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T)

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director Scott Saxberg has been steadily accumulating shares in the market. Between March 12 and March 28, he purchased a total of 27,483 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.73, increasing his account’s holdings to 818,528 shares.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)

On March 27, Gillian Winckler, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 750 shares at a cost per share of $83.342, lifting her portfolio’s position to 1,750 shares.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)

On March 28, Director Heather Culbert bought 20,000 shares at a price per share of $7.748, raising her account balance to 50,819 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T)

Over two trading sessions, March 28 and 29, Director James Howe sold a total of 25,000 shares at an average price per share of $5.82, reducing his portfolio’s position to 123,974 shares.



