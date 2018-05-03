Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower. .

Let’s begin the report featuring three stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. (MDF-T)

Between April 26 and April 30, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 120,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.53, increasing the account’s holdings to 1,657,771 shares.

Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)

Between April 12 and April 25, André Gaumond, the former Senior Vice-President of Northern Development at Osisko Gold Royalties (OR-T) who remains on the board of directors at Osisko Gold Royalties, purchased a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 65 cents. After these transactions, his portfolio balance stood at 485,405 shares.

On April 5, Chairman Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares at a price per share of 53 cents, increasing his account’s holdings to 5,544,067 shares.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T)

In March, management announced that Brock Bulbuck was appointed to its board.

On April 24, Mr. Bulbuck bought 2,000 shares at a price per share of $27.862, initiating a portfolio position.

In relatively small transaction, on April 25, Chris Santschi, Vice-President – Canadian Sales and Operations, Northern Canada Retail, National Division, accumulated 602 shares at a cost per share of $27.8002, increasing the account’s holdings to 1,494 shares.

Also on April 25, Leanne Flewitt, Vice-President – Merchandise Performance Services, acquired 433 shares at a price per share of $27.66, lifting her portfolio’s holdings to 5,592 shares.

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T)

On April 18, Chief Information Officer Darrell Jones exercised his options, receiving 4,609 shares. On April 30, he sold 4,609 shares at a price per share of $34.33, leaving 17,028 shares in his account.



