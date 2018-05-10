Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T)

On May 7, Isabelle Courville, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 1,550 shares at a cost per share above $55, increasing her portfolio’s holdings to 3,205 shares.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T)

On May 8, three insiders were buyers in the market.

In a relatively small transaction, chairman André Courville bought 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $19.50, lifting his account’s position to 8,500 shares.

Director Richard Roy (and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the company) acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $19.59, taking his account’s holdings up to 20,000 shares.

Chief financial officer Eric Bussières accumulated 1,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.612 increasing his account balance to 1,760 shares.

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

Aphria Inc. (APH-T)

Between May 4 and May 8, co-chair and co-founder Cole Cacciavillani sold a total of 357,700 shares at an average price per share of $10.61. His remaining portfolio position is sizable holding over 5.6-million shares.

On May 7, director Dr. Philip Waddington trimmed 1,397 shares from his account at a price per share of $9.85, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 30,610 shares.

The following stock has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by investors.

Air Canada (AC-T)

On May 2 and May 3, Eddy Doyle, vice-president – flight operations, exercised his options, receiving 2,107 shares, and sold a total of 2,862 shares at a price per share of approximately $24.80, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

On May 2, Richard Steer, senior vice-president of operations, purchased 2,256 shares at a price per share of $25.07, lifting his account’s holdings to 5,463 shares.



