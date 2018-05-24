Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Let’s begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (BAD-T)

On May 15, president and chief executive officer Paul Vanderberg acquired 3,500 shares at a price per share of U.S. $22.015, which increased his portfolio’s holdings to 48,500 shares.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T)

On May 15, James Pantelidis, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 4,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $14.1325, lifting his account’s holdings to 20,000 shares.

=====

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T)

On May 17, John Beliveau, the chief operating officer of Premium Brands’ Retail Group, divested 6,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $119.51.

=====

The following stock has had mixed trading activity with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On May 14, Vice Chair Mark Tullis who supports the chief executive officer with the company’s acquisition strategy sold 5,000 shares at a price per share of approximately $95.51, trimming his portfolio’s position to 67,470 shares.

On May 11, Robert Leary, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 2,645 shares at a cost per share of $96.23, initiating a portfolio position.



