Thursday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T)

On March 26, Dallas Ross, who sits on the board of directors, bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of $5.6384, initiating a portfolio position.

Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T)

On March 26, James Temerty, Chairman of the board of directors, purchased 150,000 shares at an average price per share of $22.76 for an account in which he has control or direction over (MT 2018 Trust). On March 23, he accumulated 150,000 shares for this account at a cost per share of $22.8334. After these two transactions, the account held 300,000 shares.

TransAlta Corp. (TA-T)

On March 21, President and Chief Executive Officer Dawn Farrell acquired a total of 6,818 shares for several accounts at an average cost per share of approximately $7.33.

On March 21, Georgia Nelson, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 5,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$5.60, initiating a portfolio position.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T)

On March 23 and March 26, Jean Robitaille, Senior Vice-President – Business Strategy and Technical Services, exercised his options and sold the corresponding total number of shares (10,000) at an average price per share of approximately $53.99.

Vermillion Energy Inc. (VET-T)

On March 26, Chief Financial Officer Curtis Hicks sold 5,000 shares at a price of $40.50 per share. On March 23 and March 22, he sold 5,000 shares and 20,000 shares, respectively. After these transactions, his account balance stood at 122,121 shares.

On March 23, Jenson Tan, Vice-President – Business Development, sold 5,242 shares at a price per share of $40.90 with a remaining account balance of 27,204 shares.

On March 22, Mona Jasinski, Executive Vice-President – People and Culture, divested 7,128 shares, reducing her account’s holdings to 31,001 shares.



