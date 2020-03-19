Thursday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are loading up on these four dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Montreal (BMO-T)
On March 10, Philip Orsino, a director since 1999, invested over $960,000 in shares of this bank stock. He acquired 13,000 shares at a price per share of $73.875, increasing this account’s holdings to 88,000 shares.
Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T)
On March 10, president and chief executive officer Mick Dilger invested over $790,000 in shares of this company. He bought 25,000 shares at a price per share of $31.622, initiating a position in this particular account.
ShawCor Ltd. (SCL-T)
On March 4 and March 5, Derek Blackwood, who has been a director since 2011, invested over $331,000 in shares of the company. He purchased a total of 45,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $7.36, initiating a position in this particular account.
Sprott Inc. (SII-T)
On March 6, director Rick Rule acquired 500,000 shares at a cost per share of US$1.989 for an account in which he has control or direction over, raising this account’s position to 26,464,845 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$994,000.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC-T)
On March 3, Alexander (Sandy) Taylor, president of SNC-Lavalin’s global nuclear sector, divested 12,625 shares at an average price per share of approximately $32.59, eliminating this particular account’s position. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $411,000, excluding trading fees.