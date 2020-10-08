Thursday’s Insider Report: Company leaders are selling these three high-flying stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T)
Between Sept. 22-28, director, president, and chief executive officer Grant Fagerheim acquired a total of 36,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $2.49, lifting this account’s holdings to 2,333,852 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled nearly $90,000, excluding commission fees.
**
Listed below are three high-flying stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP-T)
On Sept. 29, chief financial officer Tony Guglielmin sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $21.571, leaving 31,379 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $539,000, excluding commission charges.
Previously, we reported that Mr. Guglielmin divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of $21 on Sept. 18. Proceeds from the sale totaled $210,000, not including trading fees.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T)
On Sept. 30, Michael Dorfman, executive vice-president – corporate development, exercised his options, receiving 48,100 shares at a cost per share of $2.21, and sold 48,100 shares at a price per share of $9.53 with 17,000 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over $352,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL-T)
Between Sept. 18 and Oct. 2, chief executive officer Jason Smith sold a total of 33,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $24.48, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 3,850,384 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $807,000, excluding commission charges.
