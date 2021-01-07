Thursday’s Insider Report: Company leaders cash out millions from this cannabis stock that just hit a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
Between Dec. 24-31, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose bought a total of 15,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $16.88, increasing this specific account’s position to 8,761,337 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $253,000.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURA-CN)
On Dec. 17, executive vice-chairman Joseph Lusardi sold 500,000 shares at a price per share of $15.6076. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $7.8-million, not including commission charges. This particular account holds over 2.9-million shares.
Between Dec. 10-16, director Mitchell Kahn divested a total of 99,766 shares at an average price per share of approximately $15.753 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, leaving 4,868,491 shares in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.5-million, excluding trading fees.
On Wed., the share price of this cannabis stock closed at a record high.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On Dec. 15, Sarah Boon, vice-president – treasury and investor relations, sold 2,000 shares at a price per share of $55.12, reducing this specific account’s position to 2,781 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $110,000, excluding trading fees.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM-T)
Between Dec. 21-30, director Yikang Liu divested 13,333 shares at an average price per share of roughly $8.625. Proceeds from the sales totaled nearly $115,000, not including commission charges. After these transactions, this particular account held 85,000 shares.
