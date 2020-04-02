Thursday’s Insider Report: Company leaders make million dollar purchases in these two high-yielding stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Exchange Income Corp. (EIF-T)
On March 17-18, Brad Bennett, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $2.1-million in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 98,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $21.58 for an account in which he has control or direction over (McIntosh Properties Ltd.), raising this account’s position to 1,763,568 shares.
Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)
On March 16, president, chief executive officer, and director John Reid invested over $1-million in shares of Russel Metals. He acquired 71,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.37, increasing this account’s holdings to 207,879 shares.
In a relatively small transaction, on March 19, chair of the board James Dinning bought 4,000 shares at a cost per share of $13.6885, lifting this account’s balance to 31,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $54,000.
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)
Between March 17-24, director Reid Drury sold a total of 50,100 shares at an average price per share of roughly $39.13 with 50,400 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $1.9-million.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
On March 17, chief revenue officer Paul Carreiro exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares at a cost per share of $72.51, and sold 6,000 shares at a price per share of $102.7422, leaving 2,005 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, totaled over $181,000.