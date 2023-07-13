Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a stock that has recent buying activity in the public market reported by the CEO.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

On July 6, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose invested over $462,000 in shares of Tourmaline. He acquired a total of 7,500 shares at a cost per share of $61.6989 for two accounts, after which one account held 8,696,372 shares and an account in which he has indirect ownership (Rose Foundation) held 435,000 shares.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD-T)

On June 30, president and chief executive officer Brian Hannasch exercised his options, receiving 250,000 shares at a cost per share of $17.25, and sold 250,000 shares at a price per share of $67.5938. Net proceeds exceeded $12 million, not including any associated transaction fees. At month-end, this particular account held 887,922 shares.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On June 30, founder and chairman Jay Hennick sold 63,349 shares at a price per share of $204.4342 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Jay and Barbara Hennick Family Foundation), reducing this specific account’s holdings to 377,757 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $12 million, excluding trading fees.

On June 30, senior vice-president, strategy and corporate development Alex Nguyen sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $201, leaving 70,000 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $3 million, not including commission charges.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T)

On July 4, president and chief operating officer, Canada Jeff Macoun exercised his options, receiving 66,900 shares at a cost per share of $30.2845 and sold 66,900 shares at a price per share of $38.602. Net proceeds totaled over $556,000, excluding any associated transaction charges. After these transactions, this specific account did not hold any shares.

