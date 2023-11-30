Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Altus Group Limited (AIF-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 20, Angela Brown, who sits on the board of directors, bought 2,475 shares at a cost per share of $39.79, increasing the holdings in this particular account to 5,712 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $98,000.

Saputo Inc. (SAP-T)

On Nov. 16 and 17, president and chief operating officer of Saputo Dairy U.K. Tom Atherton acquired a total of 8,860 shares at an average price per share of roughly $27.61, lifting this specific account’s position to 9,518 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $244,000.

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)

On Nov. 13, Mark Schell sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $120.25, leaving 25,700 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.8 million, excluding commission charges.

Mr. Schell is the chief operating officer of LendCare, a division of goeasy Ltd.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T)

On Nov. 15, the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 2,480,000 shares at a price per share of $182.2609 for an account in which they have indirect ownership (CPP Investment Board PMI-2 Inc.), reducing this specific account’s position to 14,967,189 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $452 million, excluding trading fees.

On Nov. 14, Guy Templeton exercised his options, acquiring 32,353 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $81.052, and sold 32,353 shares at an average price per share of roughly $193.10, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds exceeded $3.6 million, not including commission charges.

Mr. Templeton is the chief executive officer - Asia Pacific. In September, the company announced that he will be retiring at the end of the year.

In Oct., the share price closed at an all-time high of just over $196.

