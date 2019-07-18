Thursday’s Insider Report: Director adds to his position in this stock that’s loaded with cash

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T)
On July 11, Robert Lande, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $7.515, increasing his portfolio’s position to 45,392 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $150,000.
The company has a strong balance sheet to fund future acquisitions with $748-million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as at March 31.
==========================================
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Cogeco Inc. (CGO-T)
In a relatively small transaction, on July 15, Pierre Maheux, vice-president – corporate controller, sold 725 shares at an average price per share of approximately $90.67, leaving 144 shares in his portfolio. Gross proceeds totaled over $65,000.
Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (LXE-X)
On July 11, president and chief executive officer Robert Zakresky sold 100,000 shares at a price per share of 81 cent, trimming his account balance to 5,232,720 shares.
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-T)
On July 10, Matthew Andrews, vice-president – environment and sustainability, divested 11,668 shares at a price per share of $17.171, reducing his account’s holdings to 19,659 shares. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $200,000.