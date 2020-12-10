Thursday’s Insider Report: Director adds to his position in this emerging copper producer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI-T)
On Dec. 2, director Edward Kernaghan bought 99,800 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $1.89 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Limited). The cost of this purchase totaled over $188,000.
On Dec. 2, co-founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Trevor Haynes acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of $1.90.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T)
On Dec. 3, director Tadeu Carneiro purchased 35,000 shares at an average price per share of US$4.84, increasing this specific account’s position to 495,986 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$169,000.
The company continues to advance its exploration and development activities at several of its properties. Its Kamoa-Kakula Project has one of the world’s largest copper deposits with production expect to begin in mid-2021.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Magna International Inc. (MG-T)
On Dec. 3, chief operating officer Tommy Skudutis exercised his options, receiving 146,566 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$50.98, and sold 146,566 shares at a price per share of US$62.14. Net proceeds totaled over US$1.6-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On Dec. 1, vice-president of North America marketing and logistics Karine Delbarre sold 13,013 shares at a price per share of $55. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $715,000, not including commission charges.
SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-T)
On Dec. 1, director Edward Dowling divested 22,657 shares at a price per share of US$18.95. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$637,000.
