Thursday’s Insider Report: Director cashes out over $4-million as this stock nears a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUP-T)
On Oct. 16, chairman George Milne bought 10,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $4.96, taking his account balance up to 20,000 shares.
EMX Royalty Corp. (EMX-T)
On Oct. 22, president, chief executive officer and director David Cole purchased 100,301 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$1.38, increasing his portfolio’s position to 2,385,397 shares.
Year-to-date, the stock price is up 18 per cent.
MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T)
On Oct. 22, Richard Clark, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $12.41, raising his account’s holdings to 78,513 shares.
**
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.
Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T)
Between Oct. 18 and Oct. 22, director Aldo Bensadoun (the founder and former executive chairman of ALDO Group, a footwear company) sold a total of 235,000 shares for an account in which he has control or direction over (The Bensadoun Family Foundation), reducing this account’s position to 115,000 shares. Selling prices were not provided; however, the share price traded between $17.98 and $19.34 during this period.
Based on these trading prices, proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, totaled over $4-million.