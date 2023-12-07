Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (DNTL-T)

On Dec. 1, lead director Jeffrey Rosenthal bought 200,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.4112 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Rosie Holdings Limited Partnership), initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this purchase totaled over $1 million.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has nine buy recommendations and one sell recommendation (from Veritas’ Jacob Liu) and an average target price of $10.28, implying a potential price return of 75 per cent.

Year-to-date, the share price is down 34 per cent.

The following three securities have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)

Between Nov. 14-27, president and chief executive officer John McCluskey exercised his options, receiving a total of 262,791 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $8.46, and sold 262,791 shares at an average price per share of roughly $18.38 with 667,119 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $2.6-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On Nov. 27, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of sales and marketing Mark Stoddart divested 6,945 shares at a price per share of $57.39 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (wife Nancy Stoddart), leaving 507,355 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled more than $398,000, not including commission charges.

Previously, we reported Mark Stoddart sold 3,500 shares at a price of $57.73 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (wife Nancy Stoddart) on Nov. 14. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $202,000, excluding trading fees.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM-T)

On Nov. 29 and 30, managing director, finance Leshan Daniel sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately US$13.50, after which this particular account held 104,917 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded US$270,000, not including trading fees.

