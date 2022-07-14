Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T)

On July 11 and 12, Richard Bird, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $2-million in shares of Bird. He purchased a total of 279,011 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $7.45, after which this particular account held 1,100,000 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 3.25 cents per share or 39 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 5.5 per cent.

The stock is nearing oversold territory. The relative strength index (RSI) is at 31. Generally, an RSI reading at or below 30 reflects an oversold condition.

Parkland Corp. (PKI-T)

On June 30, chairman Jim Pantelidis bought 14,267 shares at a price per share of $34.69, lifting this specific account’s holdings to 250,127 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $494,000, not including commission charges.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

Between June 10 and July 5, president and chief operating officer JP Lachance acquired a total of 37,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.86, increasing this particular account’s position to 280,133 shares. The cost of these purchases totaled over $512,000, excluding trading fees.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On July 8, chief technology officer, executive vice-president of sales and marketing and director Mark Stoddart sold 9,250 shares at a price per share of $56.08 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, trimming this particular account’s position to 572,582 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $518,000, not including commission fees.