Thursday’s Insider Report: Director invests almost $450,000 in this skyrocketing stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-T)
On June 7, director Garth Braun purchased 253,300 shares at a cost per share of $1.77 for an account in which he has control or direction over (G.K. Braun Limited), increasing this particular account’s holdings to 458,300 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $448,000.
Year-to-date, the share price of this small-cap stock has more than doubled in value, rising approximately 163 per cent.
According to Refinitiv, the stock is covered by five analysts with an average target price of $2.60, implying a potential return of 48 per cent.
**
Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)
On June 3, group head of global wealth management Glen Gowland exercised his options, receiving 15,408 shares at a cost per share of $55.63, and sold 15,408 shares at a price per share of $81.86, leaving 2,046 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $404,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share.
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)
On June 1, chief executive officer Dean Connor exercised his options, receiving 47,100 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $34.80, and sold 47,100 shares at a price per share of $65.045, with 86,047 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1.4-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Mr. Connor will be retiring in August 2021.
Sun Life pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7 cents per share.
Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN-T)
Between May 31 and June 3, co-founder and director Geoff Matus sold a total of 325,783 shares at a price per share of $13 from an account in which he has control or direction over (Mandukwe Inc.), eliminating his position in this particular account. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $4.2, excluding trading fees.
In a different account, Mr. Matus divested 77,817 shares at a price per share of $13, eliminating his position in this specific account during the same period. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1-million, not including commission charges.
The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.