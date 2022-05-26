Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T)

On May 12, Matthew Wubs, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 100,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Wubs Investments Ltd.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 1,364,820 shares. The purchase price was undisclosed; however, if we take a conservative approach and assume that the shares were purchased at the low of the day, $13.12, then the cost of this investment exceeded $1.3-million.

According to Refinitiv, this copper producer has nine buy recommendations and two neutral recommendations with an average target price of $25, implying a potential return of 60 per cent.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN-T)

Between May 12-24, chief executive officer and chairman of the board Arun Menawat invested over US$434,000 in shares of Profound. He acquired a total of 64,016 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$6.79, lifting this particular account’s position to 412,296 shares.

On May 12, director Brian Ellacott bought 50,000 shares at a price per share of US$7.05, after which this specific account held 68,000 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US$352,000.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL-T)

On May 13, director John Wright acquired 50,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.39, raising this specific account’s holdings to 314,000 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over $419,000.

In a relatively small transaction that occurred that same day, president Chris Ritchie bought 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$6.23, increasing this particular account’s position to 685,900 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded US$62,000.

According to Refinitiv, the stock has seven buy recommendations with an average one-year target price of $15.24 (Canadian), suggesting a potential price return of 68 per cent.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Cameco Corp. (CCO-T)

On May 13, senior officer Caroline Gorsalitz exercised her options, receiving 29,287 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $13.93, and sold 29,287 shares at an average price per share of roughly $29.39 with 31,150 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded $452,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.