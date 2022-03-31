Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Great Bear Royalties Corp. (GBR-X)

On March 17, president Calum Morrison invested $143,000 in shares of Great Bear Royalties. He purchased 26,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.50, increasing this particular account’s position to 141,000 shares.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

Between March 4-17, chief commercial officer Paul Carreiro invested over $468,000 in shares of Kinaxis. He purchased a total of 3,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $156.24, lifting this specific account’s position to 7,830 shares.

The share price of this tech stock has tumbled in recent months. The share price is currently trading in the mid-$160s, down sharply from its record closing high of $229.10 reached on Nov. 19.

According to Refinitiv, this growth stock has a unanimous buy recommendation from 11 analysts with an average target price of $211.80. The consensus adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) estimates are US$56.5-million in 2022, up from US$39.85 reported in 2021, and US$74.8-million in 2023.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)

Between March 9-25, director Michael Luzich sold a total of 1,033,200 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.88 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Luzich Partners LLC), reducing this specific account’s holdings to 12,872,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $1.9-million, excluding commission charges.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T)

On March 17, chair of the board of directors Jonathan Goodman exercised his options, receiving 43,513 shares at a cost per share of $2.85, and sold 43,513 shares at a price per share of $7.98, after which this particular account held 457,166 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $223,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Mr. Goodman is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

On March 15, executive vice-president and chief financial officer Hume Kyle exercised his options, receiving 26,366 shares at a cost per share of $2.85, and sold 26,366 shares at a price per share of $7.61, eliminating his position in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $125,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On March 21, Dan Tutcher, who sits on the board of directors, sold 24,000 shares at a price per share of US $45.14 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Magic Interests Inc.) with 409,685 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US $1-million, excluding commission charges.

