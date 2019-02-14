 Skip to main content

Thursday's Insider Report: Executive VP of this large-cap dividend stock cashes out over $1-million

Thursday’s Insider Report: Executive VP of this large-cap dividend stock cashes out over $1-million

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownership, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Orezone Gold Corp. (ORE-X)

On Feb. 11, two insiders made relatively small investments in shares of the company.

Director Ronald Batt acquired 100,000 shares at a price per share of 50 cents, raising his account’s holdings to 500,000 shares.

Louis Archambeault, vice-president of corporate development, bought 25,000 shares at a cost per share of 50 cents, lifting his account balance to 179,300 shares.

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Feb. 12, Barbara Jeremiah, who sits on the board of directors, invested just under $60,000 in shares of the company. Ms. Jeremiah purchased 2,585 shares at a cost per share of $22.96, increasing her portfolio’s position to 5,335 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

On Feb. 8, vice chair Mark Tullis, who assists the CEO with merger and acquisition strategy and talent management, sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $112.98, leaving 35,177 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale amounted to over $560,000.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On Feb. 12, Mike MacSween, executive vice-president – Upstream, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (25,000) at a price per share of $42.89, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totalled over $1-million.

