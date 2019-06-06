 Skip to main content

Thursday's Insider Report: Executive VP pockets over $1.6-million as this stock rises to a record high

Thursday’s Insider Report: Executive VP pockets over $1.6-million as this stock rises to a record high

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised.

An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent insider buying activity.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY-T)

Between May 15 and May 29, president, chief executive officer and director Scott Caldwell invested over $133,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 140,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 95 cents, increasing his portfolio’s position to 659,357 shares.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Atlantic Power Corp. (ATP-T)

On May 28, Gilbert Palter, who sits on the board of directors, divested 62,281 shares at a price per share of US$2.63 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (EGADS Investments LP), trimming the account’s holdings to 600,000 shares. Net proceeds, not including commission fees, exceeded US$163,000.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On May 27, executive vice-president of corporate services and chief legal officer Sean Finn exercised his options, receiving 11,334 shares at a cost per share of $67, and sold 11,667 shares at an average price per share of approximately $124.51 with 15,554 shares remaining in this account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $693,000.

CGI Inc. (GIB-A-T)

Between May 22 and May 28, executive vice-president of legal and economic affairs and corporate secretary Benoit Dubé exercised his options, receiving 19,375 shares at an average cost per share of $15.38, and sold 19,375 shares at an average price per share of approximately $98.58, eliminating this account’s holdings. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, totalled over $1.6-million.

