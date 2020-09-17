Thursday’s Insider Report: Executives are selling this dividend stock with its share price trading near a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Americas Gold and Silver Corp. (USA-T)
On Sept. 4, Stefan Axell, vice-president – corporate development and communications, invested over $187,000 in shares of Americas. He acquired 50,000 shares at a price per share of $3.7564, increasing this particular account’s position to 100,000 shares.
Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)
On Sept. 9-10, cofounder Laurent Lemaire, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, purchased a total of 5,436 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.20. The cost of this investment exceeded $77,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T)
Management executives continue to be sellers in the market.
The share price recently closed at a record high. Year-to-date, this dividend stock has rallied over 40 per cent.
On Sept. 10, president of cost and project management Michael Commons divested 5,000 shares at a price per share of $54.77. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $273,000, excluding commission charges. In addition, on Sept. 3, he sold 100 shares. After these transactions, this specific account held 7,117 shares.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On Sept. 2, Colin Johnston, president of research, valuation and advisory, divested 20,000 shares at a price per share of $54.99 with 40,472 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1-million, not including commission charges.
On Aug. 27, general counsel and secretary Liana Turrin exercised her options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $19.29, and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $52.142, leaving 20,629 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $98,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
The company pays its shareholders 15 cents per share quarterly or 60 cents per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 1.1 per cent.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM-T)
On Sept. 14, Haytham Hodaly, senior vice-president – corporate development, exercised his options, receiving 44,300 shares at a cost per share of $27.51, and sold 44,300 shares at a price per share of $70.39, eliminating his position in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $1.9-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
Previously, we reported that on Sept. 9, chief financial officer Gary Brown exercised his options, receiving 22,150 shares at a cost per share of $27.51, and sold 22,150 shares at a price per share of $72.17, after which this specific account held 30,246 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $989,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
