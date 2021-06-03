Thursday’s Insider Report: Former CEO of CN Rail invests over $800,000 in this bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a bank stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
On May 31, Claude Mongeau invested over $800,000 in shares of TD Bank. He acquired 9,240 shares at a cost per share of $86.63, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 45,787 shares.
Mr. Mongeau was appointed to TD Bank’s board of directors in 2015. He is also the former president and chief executive officer of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T).
Listed below are four securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Canfor Corp. (CFP-T)
On May 27, Mans Johansson sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $30, reducing this particular account’s position to 10,100 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $1.5-million, excluding commission charges.
Mr. Johansson is the chief executive officer of Vida Group, a subsidiary of Canfor.
Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)
On May 25-26, founder and executive chairman of the board of directors Frank Hasenfratz sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $75.61 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2354423 Ontario Inc.) with 346,750 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $7.5-million, not including trading fees.
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T)
On May 17, chairman and chief executive officer Rudi Fronk divested 48,000 shares at a price per share of US$18.67, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,070,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$896,000, excluding commission fees.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
Between May 25-31, president and chief executive officer Scott Medhurst exercised his options, receiving a total of 70,000 shares at a cost per share of $39.79, and sold 70,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $105.257, leaving 183,529 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $4.5-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
