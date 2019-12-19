Thursday’s Insider Report: Former Enbridge CEO invests nearly $1-million in Big 5 bank stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T)
On Dec. 9 and Dec. 10, Patrick Daniel, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $992,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 9,100 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $109.07, increasing his portfolio’s position to 10,100 shares.
Mr. Daniel is the former president and chief executive officer of Enbridge Inc.
Empire Company Limited (EMP-A-T)
On Dec. 16, director William Linton acquired 5,000 shares at a price per share of $30.75, raising his account’s holdings to 17,058 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $153,000.
On Dec. 12, the share price plunged 9 per cent, closing at $31.60, after the company reported weaker-than-expected second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results (the company’s 2019 fiscal year ended on May 4, 2019).
Mr. Linton is the former chief financial officer of Rogers Communications Inc.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.
First National Financial Corporation (FN-T)
On Dec. 11, director Duncan Jackman sold 7,000 shares at a price per share of $41.35, reducing his account’s holdings to 11,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $289,000.
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG-T)
Between Dec. 13 and Dec. 16, Marvin Tang, vice-president and controller, sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.28, reducing his account balance to 118,356 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $428,000.