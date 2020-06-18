Thursday’s Insider Report: Four dividend stocks that are being purchased

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
BCE Inc. (BCE-T)
In a relatively small transaction, director Sheila Murray invested over $59,000 in shares of this telecom stock on June 10. She acquired 1,000 shares at a price per share of $59.32, initiating a position in this particular account.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. (FFH-T)
Between June 10-15, founder, chariman and chief executive officer Prem Watsa acquired a total of 482,600 shares at an average cost per share of approximately US$308.61 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (12002574 Canada Inc.), initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of these purchases exceeded U.S. $148-million.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)
On June 11, president and chief executive officer Denis Ricard invested $90,000 in shares of the company. He bought 2,000 shares at a price per share of $45, lifting his account balance to 42,000 shares.
On June 3, Claude Lamoureux, a director since Jan. 2019, purchased 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $45.85, after which this account held 14,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $137,000.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
Between June 1-17, founder, chairman, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose bought a total of 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $13.13, increasing this account’s holdings to 8,626,337 shares. The cost of these purchases, excluding commission charges, totaled nearly $394,000.
Listed below is a stock that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA-T)
On June 12, Mike Skurski, vice-president – technical services, sold 5,800 shares at a price per share of US$16.25, trimming this particular account’s holdings to 15,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale, not including trading fees, totaled over US$94,000.
