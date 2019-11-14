 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Thursday’s Insider Report: Four dividends stocks that are being traded

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)

In a relatively small transaction, on Nov. 8, David Colman, executive vice-president and general counsel, acquired 3,500 shares at a price per share of $11.46, increasing his account’s holdings (RRSP) to 5,000 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $40,000.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 4.5 cents per share, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of 1.6 per cent.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL-T)

Between Nov. 5 and Nov. 8, chairman Kevin Nabholz invested roughly $100,000 in shares of the company. He bought a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.00, raising this account’s holdings to 1,382,000 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of 8.2 per cent.

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T)

On Nov. 6, Thomas Alford, who sits on the board of directors, invested roughly $75,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $14.99, lifting his portfolio’s position to 29,800 shares.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of 6.9 per cent.

Listed below is a security that has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (MIC-T)

The company’s president and chief executive officer Stuart Levings has been both a buyer and seller in the public market.

On Nov. 1, Mr. Levings exercised his options, receiving 70,300 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $23.99, and sold 70,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $52.99 with a remaining account balance of 24,709 shares. Net proceeds, excluding commission fees, totaled over $2-million.

On Nov. 5, Mr. Levings acquired 3,900 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $53.79 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Judith Levings), lifting this account’s holdings to 8,573 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $209,000.

Between Nov. 1 and Nov. 5., senior vice-president, general counsel and secretary Winsor Macdonell exercised his options, receiving 22,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $28.24, and sold 22,400 shares at an average price per share of roughly $53.36, leaving 15,904 shares in his account. Net proceeds, not including trading fees, exceeded $562,000.

On Nov. 1, chief financial officer Philip Mayers exercised his options, receiving 43,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $25.64, and sold 43,400 shares at an average price per share of roughly $53.26 with 13,751 shares remaining in his portfolio. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, totaled approximately $1.2-million.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 54 cents per share, equating to a current annualized dividend yield of 3.9 per cent.​

