Thursday’s Insider Report: Four executives make million dollar trades in these stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Methanex Corp. (MX-T)
On June 18-19, Leslie O’Donoghue, who sits on the board of directors, invested over $110,000 in shares of the company. She purchased a total of 4,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $27.69, increasing this account’s position to 8,000 shares.
**
Listed below are three securities that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAR-UN-T)
On June 16, chief financial officer Scott Cryer sold 9,927 units at a price per unit of $51.9366. Proceeds from the sale, excluding trading fees, totaled over $515,000. After this transaction, this specific account did not hold any units.
FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)
On June 17-18, Alex Nguyen, senior vice-president – strategy and corporate development, divested a total of 16,250 shares at a price per share of $138, trimming this account’s holdings to 27,000 shares. Proceeds from the sales, not including commission charges, exceeded $2.2-million.
On June 16, founder, chairman and the company’s former chief executive officer Jay Hennick sold 37,500 shares at a price per share of $134.8047. Proceeds from this sale, excluding trading charges, totaled over $5-million.
Previously, we reported the following transactions.
Between May 27 and June 5, Mr. Hennick sold a total of 595,595 shares for two accounts in which he has indirect ownership at an average price per share of approximately $129.68. Proceeds from the sales, not including trading fees, exceeded $77-million.
Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)
On June 19, chief financial officer and vice-president of corporate services Richard Monkman sold 15,000 shares at a price per share of $186.5672 for an account in which he has control or direction over (2496248 Ontario Inc.), reducing this account’s holdings to 47,027 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, totaled just under $2.8-million.
On June 18-19, chief commercial officer Paul Carreiro exercised his options, receiving a total of 60,750 shares at a cost per share of roughly $72.755, and sold 60,750 shares at a price per share of approximately $186.913. Net proceeds totaled over $6.9-million. After these transactions, this specific account held 2,005 shares.
On Wednesday, the share price closed just below its record closing high.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.