Thursday’s Insider Report: Four stocks insiders are accumulating on price weakness

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Empire Company Limited (EMP.A-T)

On Oct. 25, chair James Dickson purchased 1,480 shares at a cost per share of $23.8837 for his RRSP, increasing his account balance to 6,650 shares.

Previously, we reported president and chief executive Officer Michael Medline invested $300,000 in the company. On Oct. 22, Mr. Medline purchased 12,835 shares at a price per share of $23.39 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2436212 Ontario Limited), increasing the account’s holdings to 40,035 shares.

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. (GS-T)

On Oct. 25, chair Nancy Lockhart purchased 5,000 shares at a cost per share of $11.0382, initiating a portfolio position.

Royal Nickel Corporation (RNX-T)

On Oct. 25, president and chief executive officer Mark Selby bought 100,000 shares at a price per share of 68 cents, raising his account’s holdings to 2,025,000 shares.

Transcontinental Inc. (TCL.A-T)

On Oct. 25, Jean Raymond, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 shares at a price per share of $20.3227, initiating a portfolio position. The purchase price amounted to over $200,000.

In a previous issue, we reported the following trades.

On Oct. 11, Christine Desaulniers, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, bought 1,900 shares at a cost per share of $21.012, lifting her account’s holdings to 6,200 shares.

On Oct. 9, Peter Brues, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 11,500 shares at a price per share of $21.2601, initiating a portfolio position.

On Oct. 3, fellow director Annie Thabet purchased 2,250 shares at a cost per share of $22.0456, raising her account balance to 7,580 shares.

On Sept. 28, director Richard Fortin invested nearly $1-million in this company. He purchased 43,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.9365, boosting his account balance to 89,000 shares.