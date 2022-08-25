Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Slate Office REIT (SOT-UN-T)

Between Aug. 12-22, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 800,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $4.52 for an account in which she has control or direction over (Armco Alberta Inc.), increasing this particular account’s position to 11,139,900 units. The cost of these purchases totaled over $3.6-million.

The REIT pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 3.33 cents per trust unit, or 40 cents per unit yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of approximately 9 per cent.

Solaris Resources Inc. (SLS-T)

Between Aug. 5-8, director Ron Walsh invested over $143,000 in shares of Solaris. He bought 20,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $7.17, after which this particular account held 60,000 shares.

**

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T)

Between Aug. 2-11, Sime Armoyan, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold a total of 100,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.81 for an account in which she has control or direction over (Armco Alberta Inc.), trimming this specific account’s holdings to 11,404,478 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $581,000, not including trading fees.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L-T)

Between Aug 11-16, president of President’s Choice Financial Barry Columb exercised his options, receiving a total of 56,460 shares at an average cost per shares of approximately $58.33, and sold 56,460 shares at an average price per share of roughly $120.30, leaving 32,021 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $3.5-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.