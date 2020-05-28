Thursday’s Insider Report: Leaders make six-figure purchases in these three income-producing securities

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Thursday’s Insider Report: Leaders make six-figure purchases in these three income-producing securities

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Story continues below advertisement

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

Between May 13 and May 15, William Maslechko, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 9,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $27.21, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of these purchases, excluding trading fees, totaled just under $245,000.

On April 14, AGI announced changes to its dividend policy. The dividend would be reduced to 60 cents per share annually from $2.40 per share. In addition, dividends would be paid to shareholders quarterly instead of monthly.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)

On May 19, two trustees were buyers in the market.

Alex Avery acquired 50,000 units at a price per unit of $8.8472 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Volition Capital). The cost of this investment exceeded $442,000.

Ronald Rutman bought 20,000 units at a cost per unit of $8.8129 for an account in which he has control or direction over (FEZ Financial Corporation). The cost of this purchase totaled over $176,000.

Story continues below advertisement

On May 14, H&R announced that the monthly distribution would be cut in half to 5.75 cents per unit from 11.5 cents per unit effective May 2020.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)

Between May 15 and May 20, Michael Stickney, executive vice-president and chief growth officer, invested U.S. $169,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 6,000 shares in his personal trading account at an average price per share of approximately U.S. $28.29.

On May 21, he invested nearly Cdn. $227,000 in his RRSP with the purchase of 5,600 shares at an average cost per share of roughly Cdn. $40.53.

**

Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.

Story continues below advertisement

Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)

Between May 8 and May 19, chief financial officer Allan Hogg exercised his options, receiving 69,872 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $5.49, and sold 69,872 shares at a price per share of $14, leaving 88,350 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading costs, totaled over $594,000.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies