Thursday’s Insider Report: Leaders make six-figure purchases in these three income-producing securities

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)
Between May 13 and May 15, William Maslechko, who sits on the board of directors, acquired a total of 9,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $27.21, initiating a position in this particular account. The cost of these purchases, excluding trading fees, totaled just under $245,000.
On April 14, AGI announced changes to its dividend policy. The dividend would be reduced to 60 cents per share annually from $2.40 per share. In addition, dividends would be paid to shareholders quarterly instead of monthly.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
On May 19, two trustees were buyers in the market.
Alex Avery acquired 50,000 units at a price per unit of $8.8472 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Volition Capital). The cost of this investment exceeded $442,000.
Ronald Rutman bought 20,000 units at a cost per unit of $8.8129 for an account in which he has control or direction over (FEZ Financial Corporation). The cost of this purchase totaled over $176,000.
On May 14, H&R announced that the monthly distribution would be cut in half to 5.75 cents per unit from 11.5 cents per unit effective May 2020.
iA Financial Corporation Inc. (IAG-T)
Between May 15 and May 20, Michael Stickney, executive vice-president and chief growth officer, invested U.S. $169,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 6,000 shares in his personal trading account at an average price per share of approximately U.S. $28.29.
On May 21, he invested nearly Cdn. $227,000 in his RRSP with the purchase of 5,600 shares at an average cost per share of roughly Cdn. $40.53.
Listed below is a security that has had selling activity reported by an insider.
Cascades Inc. (CAS-T)
Between May 8 and May 19, chief financial officer Allan Hogg exercised his options, receiving 69,872 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $5.49, and sold 69,872 shares at a price per share of $14, leaving 88,350 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds, not including trading costs, totaled over $594,000.