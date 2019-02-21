Thursday’s Insider Report: Management is buying this stock yielding 4.6% with dividend growth of 7-10% expected

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a security that has had recent insider buying activity.

Telus Corp. (T-T)

On Feb. 15, three management executives were buyers in the public market, each acquiring shares at a price of $47.19 per share.

Chief corporate officer Josh Blair invested over $158,000 in shares of Telus. He bought 3,367 shares, lifting his account balance to 110,034 shares.

Chief human resources officer Sandy McIntosh invested over $56,000 in shares of the company. She acquired 1,202 shares raising her account’s holdings to 36,835 shares.

Chief financial officer Doug French invested $52,000 with the purchase of 1,103 shares. This increased his portfolio’s position to 18,221 shares.

Telus pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 54.5 cents per share, currently yielding 4.6 per cent. In 2018, the company increased its dividend by 7 per cent. For 2019, management is targeting dividend growth of between 7 and 10 per cent.

Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T)

On Feb. 11, chief commercial officer Sean Maxwell exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of share received (56,564) at a price per share of $8.80 with 2,308 shares left in his account. Proceeds from the redemption totaled over $497,000.

On Feb. 11, chief financial officer Errol Olsen exercised his options, receiving 82,500 shares, and sold 28,863 shares at a price per share of $8.75, leaving 102,282 shares in his portfolio. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $252,000.

On Feb. 8, chairman Daniel Ryan exercised his options, receiving 23,750 shares, and sold 16,899 shares at an average price per share of approximately $8.54, after which his account balance stood at 123,101 shares. Proceeds totaled over $144,000.

On Feb. 8, Matt Meanchoff, senior vice-president – customer experience, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (7,500) at a price per share of $8.58 with 7,896 shares remaining in his account. Proceeds amounted to over $64,000.

On Feb. 7, Dean Ćoza, executive vice-president – products, exercised his rights and sold the corresponding number of shares received (23,402) at an average price per share of approximately $8.72 with a remaining account balance of 1,215 shares. Proceeds totaled nearly $204,000.

On Feb. 7, Todd Wakerley, executive vice-president – product development, exercised his rights and options and sold the corresponding number of shares received (19,000) at a price per share of $8.74, leaving 4,417 shares in his account after these transactions. Proceeds totaled over $166,000.

CAE Inc. (CAE-T)

On Feb. 12, Pascal Grenier, vice-president – global operations technologies and innovation, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (2,250) at an average price per share of approximately $27.68, leaving 7,151 shares in his account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $62,000.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP-T)

On Feb. 14, Steven Collins, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (28,000) at a price per share of US$173.3506, eliminating his portfolio’s position. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$4.8-million.