Thursday’s Insider Report: Million dollar trades made by three company leaders

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a security that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR-UN-T)
On Sept. 1, chief financial officer Larry Froom invested over $100,000 in units of this REIT. He purchased 10,000 units at a price per unit of $10.10 for an account in which he has control or direction over.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
BRP Inc. (DOO-T)
On Sept. 3, senior vice-president – global marketing and communications Anne-Marie LaBerge exercised her options, receiving 8,375 shares at a cost per share of $39.4493, and sold 8,375 shares at an average price per share of approximately $70.01. Net proceeds exceeded $219,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Sept. 1, director Michael Hanley divested 15,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $74.40, reducing this particular account’s position to 11,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $1.1-million, excluding commission charges.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT-X)
Between Aug. 21-28, chief financial officer Justin Blanchet exercised his options, receiving 320,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly 66 cents, and sold 320,000 shares at a price per share of $6.84, leaving 345,000 shares in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled nearly $2-million, not including any associated transaction charges.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH-T)
Between Aug. 28-31, president and chief executive officer Richard Lord exercised his options, receiving 75,000 shares at a cost per share of $12.71, and sold 75,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $35.13. Net proceeds totaled over $1.6-million, not including any associated transaction fees. After these transactions, this specific account still held a sizeable position with 4,226,994 shares.
Stella-Jones Inc. (SJ-T)
Between Aug. 21 and Sept. 1, director Simon Pelletier exercised his options, receiving 15,000 shares at a cost per share of $22.13, and sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $45.41. Net proceeds totaled over $349,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.